Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
NPP News | 14 November 2016 03:06 CET

Pro-NPP group fulfills promise to Dwene Woho residents; restores major bridge

By MyJoyOnline

A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) humanitarian service group, Patriotic Professionals Ghana (PPG), has reconstructed a collapsed bridge that separated the residents of Dwene Woho, a suburb of the Trobo constituency, from the rest of the constituency.

The bridge, which was first constructed by the Member of Parliament for the area, Moses Anim, collapsed some months ago and all efforts by the district assembly to get the bridge fixed failed.

Residents of the area appealed to PPG to help fix the collapsed bridge when the group collaborated with the Member of Parliament for the area to organize a dual health screening and door-to-door campaign for Nana Akufo-Addo, the presidential candidate of the NPP.

Speaking with the Media at a ceremony to commission the bridge, the Executive Director of PPG, Eric Nartey Yeboah said the group recognizes the constitutional rights of all Ghanaians, particularly the freedom of movement as enshrined in the constitution of the republic, it was, therefore, unacceptable to restrict the movement of the people of Dwene Woho.

“It is very sad that government officials are driving huge cars and living flamboyant lifestyles when people are suffering. How much does it take to fix this bridge? Yet the holders of the tax payer's money are unable to help them,” he said.

Eric Nartey Yeboah
Mr Eric Nartey Yeboah noted that PPG would continue to fill the gaps created by the system until there's no gap to be filled and our society becomes perfect.

Earlier in the week the group had organized a health screening exercise for the people of Trobo and provided free medical drugs for them.

PPG is made up of professionals such as doctors, lawyers, journalist, engineers, artisans, carpenters, teachers and a host of others. They are focused on providing humanitarian services to the people of Ghana.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN

NPP News

I am not a werewolf but a when-wolf who goes around telling people what time it is.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img