Pro-NPP group fulfills promise to Dwene Woho residents; restores major bridge

A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) humanitarian service group, Patriotic Professionals Ghana (PPG), has reconstructed a collapsed bridge that separated the residents of Dwene Woho, a suburb of the Trobo constituency, from the rest of the constituency.

The bridge, which was first constructed by the Member of Parliament for the area, Moses Anim, collapsed some months ago and all efforts by the district assembly to get the bridge fixed failed.

Residents of the area appealed to PPG to help fix the collapsed bridge when the group collaborated with the Member of Parliament for the area to organize a dual health screening and door-to-door campaign for Nana Akufo-Addo, the presidential candidate of the NPP.

Speaking with the Media at a ceremony to commission the bridge, the Executive Director of PPG, Eric Nartey Yeboah said the group recognizes the constitutional rights of all Ghanaians, particularly the freedom of movement as enshrined in the constitution of the republic, it was, therefore, unacceptable to restrict the movement of the people of Dwene Woho.

“It is very sad that government officials are driving huge cars and living flamboyant lifestyles when people are suffering. How much does it take to fix this bridge? Yet the holders of the tax payer's money are unable to help them,” he said.

Eric Nartey Yeboah

Mr Eric Nartey Yeboah noted that PPG would continue to fill the gaps created by the system until there's no gap to be filled and our society becomes perfect.

Earlier in the week the group had organized a health screening exercise for the people of Trobo and provided free medical drugs for them.

PPG is made up of professionals such as doctors, lawyers, journalist, engineers, artisans, carpenters, teachers and a host of others. They are focused on providing humanitarian services to the people of Ghana.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN