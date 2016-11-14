West Hills Mall holds Kiddie Painting weekend

Children took centre-stage at West Hills Mall, Accra’s trendiest family shopping destination when a special painting and drawing parade for kids opened there this weekend.

Specially designed to offer kids an opportunity to express themselves artistically while they are at the mall, children of different ages were given drawing spaces and materials to exercise their creative potentials and simply have fun with images, paint and colour.

Mall Manager, Jonathan Lotter said "West Hills Mall is the family’s shopping destination and we have always maintained that children are key stakeholders in everything we do here. The festive season is around the corner and as we prepare to make it memorable for the entire family, we have decided to tease our kids with this creative gala".

West Hills Mall has led the pack in quality children’s entertainment, rolling out exciting recreational packages for kids every weekend since last September.

The Mall focuses extensively on children in most of its community outreach programmes.

According to West Hills Management, last weekend paint and draw parade will enable as many kids as possible to experience the thrills of free-style painting and drawing.

A special drawing gallery was mounted near the main entrance to the food court area and children were allotted drawing spaces and supplied with materials to paint and draw in line with a general theme.

Mall management is due to announce an elaborate programme of activities and special shopping packages for West Hills customers and patrons for the Christmas season.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com