ABL wins Beverage Industry of the Year Award

Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), has emerged winner in the “Beverage Industry of the Year” category at the Association of Ghana Industries 5th Ghana Industry Awards ceremony.

The company was awarded for their outstanding achievements and their immense contribution to the development of Ghana`s economy.

This year’s event had seven award categories and 21 sector awards. Some of the sector awards included, Beverage, Automobile Sector Awards, Agribusiness, Electricals and Electronics, Oil and Gas, and Pharmaceuticals, among others.

The glamourous event, held in Accra at the State House was under the theme: “Growing Local Industry for Export Development and Job Creation”. It was also used to honour companies that had performed excellently in various sectors of the company.

Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has in recent years seen a complete revamp of its production processes with the completion of a USD100million expansion project.

ABL has over the years also introduced innovative beverages and shown commitment to the best practices in its manufacturing processes by placing emphasis on conserving water as well as reducing energy use and waste reduction.

The company has embarked on numerous community support initiatives across the country including campaigns in schools against under-age drinking and in hospitals on the negative effect of alcohol during pregnancy. Its retailers have also benefited from responsible alcohol retailing programmes and business appreciation skills training.

Additionally, ABL has steadily increased the use of locally grown raw materials over the past ten years and today approximately 50% of its agricultural input is sourced locally.

Director of Corporate and Legal Affairs at ABL, Ms. Adjoba Kyiamah expressed delighted that ABL's efforts have been recognised.

“This year marks the 85th anniversary of ABL as a business. We are proud, as the current crop of employees at ABL, to be building on the legacy of our predecessors. It is our ambition that we will carry the mantle placed upon so successfully that future generations will also come to benefit from ABL. For the AGI to give us this recognition is an icing on the cake" she intimated.

At the ceremony, the President of AGI, Mr. James Asare-Adjei, stated that, the high unemployment rate in the country will reduce if industries experience sustainable growth.

He said such growth was particularly crucial in the private sector as it was the vehicle through which the country could achieve development.

“An estimated 90 per cent of our economically active population is employed by the private sector and it is for this reason that the sector deserves government support to expand,” Mr. Asare-Adjei stated.

ABL has previously won awards for Best Company in Sustainable Manufacturing Practices and Best Company Employer at the Ghana Industry Awards.

