Steyn to target England for comeback

South African bowler Dale Steyn, pictured in October 2016, will be out for at least six months after breaking a shoulder bone. By Gianluigi Guercia (AFP/File)

Johannesburg (AFP) - South Africa cricket star Dale Steyn will target a tour of England starting next May for an international comeback after breaking a shoulder bone in Australia this month.

The 33-year-old fast bowler is sure to miss a visit by Sri Lanka from late December and a tour to New Zealand beginning in mid-February.

"Dale will be sidelined for at least six months before attempting to bowl again," national team manager Mohammed Moosajee said Sunday.

"We are positive that he will make a successful return to international cricket."

A 10-match South Africa tour of England begins on May 24 with a one-day international (ODI) at Headingley in Leeds.

The Proteas are scheduled to play three ODIs, three Twenty20 internationals and four Tests during a tour that stretches into August.

Steyn needs five Test wickets to reach 422 and replace retired former skipper Shaun Pollock as the leading South African wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

The injury-prone bowler had an operation in Cape Town this week to repair the injury that occurred during a 177-run first Test triumph over Australia in Perth.