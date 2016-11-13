Empowerment Aid Embarks On Peace Campaign

Empowerment Aid is a non- governmental organization based in Accra has collaborated with GBC KAAKYE FM to embark on a PEACE WALK campaign. The ideal goal of the project is to sensitize the general public about the need for them to have peace before, during and after this year’s election.

As a famous political thinker says “Peace is not merely a distant goal we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal. Martin Luther King Jr.”

The peace walk was held in Kete - Krachi, Volta Region with participants from all the political parties in the country. Nana Yaw Denteh a member of Empowerment Aid charged the politicians to campaign base on issues and not to use offensive languages which will aggrieve their opponents. The politicians were also advised that election to public office is not a do or die; nor it is not about character assassination or inciting one group against another. It is not about using hate speech or indecent language. It is battle of ideas and winning the hearts and minds of electorate.

Ms Obiyaa Amofa also charged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by the politicians to destabilize the peace we are enjoying now. The journalists too were advised to provide accurate information to electorates. The electoral commission was charged to be independent. The security forces too were also advised to remain neutral in order to win the hope of everyone.

Civil society groups such as Christian council, Muslim groups, etc were all asked to play their roles effectively in order to help to maintain peace before, during and after election.





