So President Mahama Is Violent After All?

Apparently, we have heard President Mahama and his NDC strident apparatchiks time and time again accusing Nana Akufo Addo of being divisive and violent.

Meanwhile, the real violence is rife in President Mahama’s NDC Party. So, who is President Mahama actually deceiving? Is he a propagandist or an inveterate hypocrite?

“The word hypocrite is rooted in the Greek word hypokrites, which means “stage actor, pretender, or dissembler.” So a hypocrite is a person who pretends to behave a certain way, but really acts and believes the total opposite”.

In other words, a hypocrite is a person who pretends to have virtues, moral or religious beliefs, principles that he or she does not actually possess, especially a person whose actions belie stated beliefs.

“Hypocrites are experts at blaming others, while empathetic people are experts at blaming themselves. You absorb their poison and begin to believe it as truth”.

“Hypocrites spend their lives cheating, betraying, conning, and deceiving. But despite this disgusting pattern of behaviour, they still feel entitled to point out (or invent) the most minor mistakes in others—and they’ll point them out repeatedly, to negate & excuse all of their own horrible actions”.

Ironically, President Mahama keeps upbraiding Nana Akufo Addo for allegedly stoking tensions in his NPP Party; and unable and unwilling to resolve the team conflicts. To be blunt, and rightly so, such thought process smacks of hypocrisy, for if anything at all, we hear that the NDC Party recently dismissed about twenty three top ranking members, while President Mahama somehow failed to use his much touted conflict resolution skills to help replicate the aggrieved parties.

Are you following the sequence, dearest reader? This is the man who keeps reprobating his opponent of being divisive and vindictive, yet the same person went ahead and sacked twenty three party members for minor reasons. How bizarre? Who is he then? Could we say he is a hypocrite?

In fact, of late, a vast number of NDC apologists have been indulging in extreme violent practices. Have you heard about that homicidal and boisterous brat in the Brong Ahafo Region? I mean the guzzler who also happens to be the younger brother of the Local Government Minister, Collins Dauda.

Shockingly, the loudmouthed, Annaba, an NDC faithful and Collins Dauda’s spoilt younger brother goes about bragging about his dexterity in annihilating human beings, while our toothless security forces are somehow playing down the severity of the schizophrenic’s pronouncement.

More worryingly, however, the holier-than-thou President Mahama has somehow turned a blind eye to the homicidal brat’s war drumming idiocy. Does it mean that President Mahama actually supports such a barbaric pronouncement from Collins Dauda’s younger brother? I should think so; otherwise, he would have condemned him by now.

Tell me, dearest reader, isn’t it hypocritical on the part of President Mahama to accuse Nana Addo relentlessly of supporting violence in his party, while he (Mahama), is refusing to reprimand his party member of promoting genocide? Indeed, that is what we called hypocrisy, so to speak.

By the way, I am not surprised at all about President Mahama’s hesitation, after all, didn’t he remit the sentences of the three Montie brats who shamelessly insulted and threatened the eminent Supreme Court Judges? Yes, he did.

And more so wasn’t he the same president who refused to censure his former Interior Minister for impertinently declaring that ‘violence begets violence? Indeed, he flagrantly failed to bring the wayward Minister to book. Does it mean that he supports Violence? Your guess is as good as mine.

Did you also ever hear President Mahama speak about all the violent incidents in Atebubu, where some party members were shot and party office was burnt down; Tepa in the Ashanti Region, where the party Organiser stabbed his chairmen; Nkwanta South in the Volta Region, where a former District Chief Executive was callously murdered (may his soul rest in peace); Kukuom in the Brong Ahafo Region, where NDC henchmen are beating their chests about? President Mahama has indeed kept mute over those incidents. Why?

Well, we are waiting patiently to see, whether, if, the holier-than-thou President Mahama will go ahead and condemn the boisterous brats who caused mayhem at Nana Akufo Addo’s residence on Sunday 13th November 2016.

K. Badu, UK.