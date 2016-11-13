Election Peace Walk Held In Ellembelle

As part of activities to ensure a peaceful election on December 07 devoid of any violence,a peace walk had been organized in the Ellembelle constituency.

The walk started from the Esiama Secondary Technical School through the Elubo-Agona-Nkwanta highway and ended at Asanda.

Participants include supporters of the National Democratic Congress(NDC),the Progressive People's Party(PPP),the Convention People's Party(CPP),the People's Freedom Party (PFP) and the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Others are the Ghana Police Service(GPS),the Media,the Electoral Commission,other security agencies and a cross-section of the public.

Amidst brass band music and danc,e some of the participants carried and hoisted placards such as "Peace Must Prevail",We Need No War',Peace is Patriotic",We Have No Place To Go",We Are One People"among others.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter,the Ellemblle District Police Commander,Superintendent of Police,(SOP),Stella Sedame said it became incumbent upon the District Police Command to organize the peace walk to create an awareness to foster unity among all the political actors in the constituency for peaceful elections.

She noted that elections in neighbouring countries have been characterized by wars and post-election violence hence the need to stem the tide in the impending elections in Ghana.

SOP Sedame urged the political parties and other stakeholders to tolerate one another and go to the polls in an atmosphere of peace,love and unity by putting Ghana first.

She however told this reporter that the political temperature in the area was normal as her outfit had not received reports about electoral violence except one incident where a young man wielding machete hit an NDC campaign vehicle.

SOP Sedame warned that the police administration was high alert to thwart efforts of disgruntled elements who may foment trouble in before,during and after the elections.

The Police Commander said "Ghanaians should not allow elections to drive the nation into a ditch but rather consolidate the gains of our nascent democracy' in a bid to build a stable nation towards economic prosperity.