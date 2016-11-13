Talking About Foolishness, These NDC Thugs Are Clinical Idiots!

We expected the hired thugs of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress’ government to issue their half-hearted public statement vehemently denying that they had attempted to burglarize and damage property at the private residence of the 2016 Presidential Candidate of the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (See “We’ll Not Take Any Foolishness from NPP Anymore – NDC Warns” MyJoyOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 11/13/26).

That it was the Nima police who prevented these NDC thugs from wreaking havoc at the Akufo-Addo residence, and also called for immediate security reinforcement, who were also the first to report this inexcusably provocative incident to the media, gives the lie to the poorly rehearsed and hollow denial by Mr. Ade Coker, the Greater-Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress.

The NDC thugs and their paymasters would also save themselves and their supporters and sympathizers great embarrassment by studying the history and culture of the Greater-Accra Region, as well as relations between the indigenes of the region and the Akan in general, but Akyemfo in particular, before unwisely presuming to make any nativistic statements about either Nana Akufo-Addo or the general membership, supporters and sympathizers of the main opposition New Patriotic party.

Needless to say, it is the NDC leaders, including founding-father Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, Messrs. John Dramani Mahama and Ade Coker, who are the real strangers to the Greater-Accra Region. It also goes without saying that if they were not hell-bent on provoking any incident or acts of hostilities, the NDC thugs, who claim to have embarked on a Health Walk, would not have deliberately routed their so-called walk or march so provocatively near the private residence of Ghana’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

The fact of the matter is that these NDC goons had a clear and obvious objective of creating chaos and the sort of mayhem attributed to them by the Nima police. About the one refreshing aspect of this incident, however, is the fact that the NDC hooligans had not, as had been the predictable case in the past, faulted any internal faction of the NPP for having instigated and/or orchestrated such a wanton act of criminality of the most heinous order.

That they woefully failed in their dastardly attempt on the life of the NPP flagbearer, ought to be a strong signal to the Mahama Posse that the December 7 presidential election is not going to be business as usual.

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

November 13, 2016

E-mail: [email protected]