CENAB UK Condemns Physical Attack On Akufo-Addo Residence

A UK based Ghanaian political pressure group known as CENAB (Coalition to Elect Nana Addo and Bawumia) has strongly and totally condemned the physical attack inflicted on the house of the NPP Flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the Health-walk organised by the NDC supporters, today Sunday 13th November.

We, the members of CENAB-UK have learnt with shock and dismay, reports of the recent somatic attack on Nana Akufo-Addo's home at Nima in Accra, and wish to condemn this act in no uncertain terms, and call on all well meaning Ghanaians to rise to this occasion and equally condemn this barbaric senseless act by the NDC.

Inasmuch as it is unfortunate, despicable and shameful act, it is also an indictment on President John Mahama's led NDC government, for encouraging these kind of barbaric acts, right after the brother of Collins Dauda who has boastfully and openly admitted having a degree in killing human beings anyhow, and throws challenge to Hon. Ken Agyapong to dare him if he won't kill him, and yet, the Police in Ghana have not apprehended such individual for questioning. This trend of selective justice perpetrated by President Mahama/NDC government is mind boggling and not good for our young democracy.

This again raises concerns about the lackadaisical behaviour of the National Primary Security enforcement agency, the Police, who should have acted swiftly in an incident like this. As it is now known, this barbaric attack on Akufo-Addo's house, did happen in a full glare of the Police who were assigned for the NDC supporters Health-walk, and yet refused to make any attempt to stop the perpetrators or arrest them. We can only imagine the questions running through the minds of Ghanaians about the professionalism of Ghana Police.

First question we would like to ask is, was the police aware of the routes agreed for the NDC supporters Health-walk? If yes, was the route in front of Akufo-Addo's house part of the routes assigned for them? Did it ever occur to the Police to see need to provide any security to the Akufo-Addo's house as this was potentially likely to happen knowing the trademark of NDC or again, the Police intelligence failed on this one too?

The reports with pictures indicate that the house of the NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo was pelted with stones, bottles and other missiles including a gun shot heard from the crowd as the NDC supporters trying to gain access to the house.

In this age and time, we cannot fathom as to why the NDC cannot change from their known atrocious behaviour, the uncultured attitude and barbaric actions of physically attacking their political opponents. A behaviour which should no place in our growing democratic desensitisation in Ghana.

The bottom line is, no amount of intimations or physical attacks or splashing of monies on the electorates with the create, loot and share taxpayers money can change the minds of Ghanaians who are ready vote against this desperate incompetent and corrupt administration of President John Mahama.

One thing President Mahama and his NDC party should understand is that, barely 23 days to the general elections to change government in Ghana, the whole world is now watching Ghana with eagle eyes. This kind of attacks and intimations on the opposition members are not only despicable and shameful, but, it dents the image of the country as peaceful and tolerant people who have gained some kind of good credit in democratic practice. Particularly such acts also represents an attack on the sovereignty of our national security. Therefore, it ought to be condemned in no uncertain terms by all, including President John Mahama himself.

The group, CENAB UK is an affiliate of the worldwide CENAB Advocacy group, which is a broad coalition of patriots, friends, sympathisers, political admirers and well meaning Ghanaians who believe that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s leadership would be the best to project Ghana into prosperity through development, embedded in freedom.

We wait to see what the Peace Council and the Christian Council of Ghana would say about this physical attack. There cannot be any peace without first ensuring justice and fairness in the country.

CENAB, we say, Hope, Coming With Excellence Is Our Banner!

Sources:

CENAB UK Media Team.

London.