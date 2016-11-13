Orphan Care Agencies urged to establish projects

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Prampram (GAR), Nov. 13, GNA - Reverend David Kwadwo Ofosuhene, the Chairman of All God's Children International (AGCI), has called on all orphan care agencies, to set up ageing out projects that will equip orphans the skills to earn a living.

He explained that ageing out implied there were lots of children who due to their plights could not concentrate on their studies, and eventually could not further their education; and so there was the need to organise such projects to equip them to be able to set up their own businesses.

Rev Ofosuhene made the call, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, during a clean-up exercise organised by the Hearts of the Father Outreach and supported by AGCI; as part of activities marking the 2016 edition of the Orphan Week Celebration.

The initiative aims at creating awareness and sensitising the public on the need to support orphans and the vulnerable in society.

He said AGCI had produced an impressive number of graduates through its initiatives; however it had observed that some orphans in the country, due to situations and circumstances suppressed their intelligence quotient (IQ).

'If we do not give them the skills to earn a living, they will involve themselves in social vices," he added.

Rev Ofosuhene, who is also the National Coordinator for Orphan Sunday Ghana, said the celebration sought to remind all Christians around the globe to celebrate the love of God; to meet only spiritual or physical needs is incomplete, Christian love seeks to address both, as Jesus did.

He said God was vested, deeply and personally, in the plight of orphaned and vulnerable children; and in all who were destitute and defenseless.

Rev Ofosuhene said as part of activities marking this year's celebration AGCI, he had visited two orphanages, partnered Aburi Presbyterian Secondary Technical to embark on a walk for Orphans in connection with their 25th anniversary celebration.

Rev Ofosuhene said fun games were also organised to honour orphans.

He noted that AGCI donated clothes to orphans and vulnerable children.

Events lined up for the week celebration include sermons, congregational prayer for orphans, recruit families for fostering/ adoption, prayer for foster parents, among others.

Rev Emmanuel Ayittey, House Father at the Heart of the Father Outreach, said the exercise was among its usual monthly activities to keep its environment clean; as orphans helped in weeding, sweeping, changing old mosquito nets, among others.

He said the major challenge facing them, had been funding and therefore, called on churches, benevolent individuals and organisations to come to their aid. GNA