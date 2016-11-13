Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu calls for peaceful elections

Breman Asikuma (C/R), Nov. 13, GNA - Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII Paramount Chief of Breman Asikuma, has advised Ghanaians not to take the peace and stability the country is enjoying for granted.

He called for a high sense of nationalism and the spirit of oneness as the country approached December 7 polls.

Odeefo Buadu gave the advised while addressing Divisional/ Sub-Chiefs and Heads of Families who joined him at his palace to celebrate the 'Adea Kesse' festival which was part of activities paving the way for the celebration of this year's Odwira festival of the chiefs and people.

The festival on the theme: 'Promoting Citizens Responsibility for Bremanman Development,' will be climax with a durbar on November, 19

He asked the people not to indulge in acts that could disturb the peace of the area and the country as a whole before, during and after the elections.

The festival was designed by the ancestors of the people to bring them together to promote the development objectives of the traditional area.

As part of the festival there is a week ban on noise making. GNA