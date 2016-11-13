Head of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, TB Joshua has hit back at critics of his Hillary Clinton presidency prediction last week.

According to him, the people criticizing him lack spiritual understanding hence interpreted his prophesy based “on the basis of their own minds and ideas.”

“There is no shortcut to spiritual maturity unless earthly understanding gives way to spiritual enlightenment. I see many people trying to interpret prophets on the basis of their own minds and ideas. The prophecy seems to cause uproar, to many who gave it different meaning and interpretation,” he stated.

The popular Nigerian prophet has been ridiculed for predicting a win for US Democrat candidate, Hillary Clinton who lost to Donald Trump last Wednesday.

The prophesy which was posted on his Facebook wall prior to the election in the US was deleted after the election. It was later re-posted.

But in a recent Facebook post, the unperturbed prophet said he is not on the same level with those criticizing him saying such people need the “the spirit of a prophet to recognize or know a prophet.”

“In this case, we need the Spirit of a Prophet to recognize or to know a Prophet. Our levels are different. We are not on the same level.”

Below is TB Joshua's full post:

MY VIEW REGARDING THE ELECTION (US)

We have seen the outcome of the election in America. Having read, you will notice that it is all about the popular vote, the vote of the majority of Americans.

In this case, we need the Spirit of a Prophet to recognize or to know a Prophet. Our levels are different. We are not on the same level.

We might have great cathedrals, huge bells, and all kinds of activities that are good by human standards but human point of view is limited.

1 Corinthians 1:25. The foolishness of God is wiser than that of men and the weakness of God is stronger than that of men.

There is no shortcut to spiritual maturity unless earthly understanding gives way to spiritual enlightenment.

I see many people trying to interpret prophets on the basis of their own minds and ideas. The prophecy seems to cause uproar, to many who gave it different meaning and interpretation.

Finally, campaigns and elections in any democratic country in the world are never about one person, it is about the country we care and love. Whichever way it happens, we must accept the outcome and then look to the future (God), the Author and Finisher.

Democracy is all about accommodation. All democrats must value the process of democracy more than the product.

God bless the United States of America.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana