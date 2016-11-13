Rising Political Violence: Something Is Missing IGP, Restore Order!!! Part-1

Dear Sir,

l want to draw your esteemed attention to the emerging trend of this year 's political party campaigns and rallies which you need to bring order and sanity to.

As the political tempo and political activities gear up, concerns have been raised about the peace and security of this country. The Security on the ground is brazenly fragile and in turbulence.

You must do all you can to foil the tension, political unrest, lawlessness and indiscipline. I have no doubt to your capability, strategy and the neutrality you have demonstrated since you took office.

I am very much aware that you have intelligence regarding the political trends and election violence. The stakes are high in this year's elections and we must leave no stone unturned in upholding the peace and the security of this country.

Indeed, it is not all up to you and your security men in preserving and protecting the peace of this country. The citizenry particularly the electorates and the political leaders have a role to play.

It is not as if the peace of this country cannot be rocked. Peace cannot be guaranteed if we see our political opponents as enemies. Biologically we are one people and ideologically we are different.

There is nothing wrong organising keep fit walk by political parties. There is nothing wrong with having political party rally in the night. There is nothing wrong with meeting students to garner support and sell your political ideas.

In as much as politicians want to take advantage of every space and time to appeal to the electorates and galvanise support from them, it must be done in an atmosphere of tolerance and respect for one's rights. It must be condemned in no uncertain terms of the pockets of violence in recent times.

It is very worrying to see how people have been lawless and indiscipline towards our state institutions. It is very sad to say the least that right at the backyard of the Nima Police Station the nation witnessed this act of impunity and impudence of political violence.

I feel very sorry and ashamed as a Ghanaian that we allow ourselves to be used by politicians and be divided on political lines by slightest provocation.