Bawumia rallies NPP Youth, arise for change

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the youth of Ghana have a duty to stop the country's bleeding by voting for change.

This, he says, is an obligation all Ghanaian youth must not take lightly if the country is to pull back from the precipice.

Dr. Bawumia was addressing thousands of NPP supporters at the party’s National Youth Rally at Moree Park in the Central Region.

As expected, he accused the John Mahama government of mismanaging the country’s resources and leaving the national economy in dire straits.

“They have mismanaged this country. Their incompetence and corruption have left this country [on its knees],” he told the charged crowd.

Dr Bawumia regurgitated the NPP’s campaign promises, insisting they are solutions to Ghana’s intractable problems.

“We will set up the Zongo Development Fund and make allocations to the Zongo development to make sure that the Zongos are not forgotten in the development of the country.

“We will reinstitute the teacher and nursing trainee allowances,“ he added.

Tax incentives, he said, will be granted to companies to enable them expand and create job opportunities especially companies that employ fresh graduates.

“Everybody is included in Nana Akufo-Addo’s Ghana; nobody will be left out in Nana Akufo-Addo’s government,” he stressed.

He touted his opposite Number, Vice-President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah Arthur, challenging him to answer his 170 questions published earlier in the year about the state of the local economy.

“I understand the Vice-President comes from this town. Please tell him I have been looking for him to answer my 170 questions,” he told the cheering crowd.

Dr Bawumia also appealed to the youth to “Vote and defend the ballot.”

“It is incumbent to make sure that this time we defend the ballot and the polling station so that they cannot steal,” he alleged.

