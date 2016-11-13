Black Stars 2-0 loss to Egypt dents World Cup hopes

Ghana's hopes of reaching a fourth straight World Cup were massively dented after they succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Egypt in Alexandria.

Roma forward, Mohammed Salah fired home from the penalty spot minutes from the break after Harrison Afful brought down Trezeguet.

Abdallah El-Said made the points safe in the second half with a neat turn and finish in the box.

The result leaves the Black Stars 6 points behind group leaders Egypt who have won both of their games so far

The Pharaohs could have taken the lead in the first few minutes of the game as a well-worked free-kick almost fell to Salah in the box but goalkeeper Brimah was out quickly to clear.

The Black Stars dominated the game from that point winning a couple of corners and free-kicks in dangerous positions.

Jordan Ayew was particularly impressive, pressing the Egyptians high up the pitch and winning a freekick just outside the box, With Wakaso forcing El-Hadary into a save.

Despite their dominance, the Black Stars failed to create many clear-cut chances and were restricted to long-range shots.

With the half seemingly petering to a goalless climax, a run by Trezeguet was stopped unfairly by Afful and the referee pointed to the spot.

Mohammed Salah made no mistake, sending the keeper the wrong way to put the Pharaohs ahead at the break.

In the second half, the Black Stars showed more intent with Agyemang Badu heading just wide from a free-kick.

Christia Atsu also tested the veteran Egyptian keeper as the Black Stars sought the equaliser.

However the chances dried up after that and the Egyptians began to exploit some of the spaces in Ghana’s defence. The Pharaohs sealed the three points

The Pharaohs sealed the three points when Salah found Abdallah El-Said in the box who turned his marker and fired past Brimah’s desperate dive.

Group E standings after two games:

1. Egypt – 6 points

2. Uganda – 4 points

3. Ghana – 1 point

4. Congo – 0 points #CitiSports

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana