MTN celebrates customers in Accra [Photos]

MTN Ghana, last Friday, organized its second Y'ello Soiree in Accra.

The event, according to the company, was to celebrate its over 17 million customers who it says are considered 'the bedrock of the company's business'.

Speaking at the event held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Customer Relations Executive, Jemima Kotei Walsh said MTN is committed to meeting the expectations of its customers.

According to her, core among them has to do with Network improvements which the telecommunication company has demonstrated its readiness to develop.

She explained, “Till date MTN has since 2006, invested over 2.5 billion dollars in the network. This year, we have spent 96 million dollars on network and information systems including the rollout of our 4G network.”

Meanwhile MTN disclosed that it has successfully passed all quality of service monitoring tests by the industry regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The evening drew hundreds of customers as well as executives of MTN together.

Amidst, networking, several prizes were also awarded to some deserving customers of MTN.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana