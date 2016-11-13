MTN Ghana celebrates customers

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA - MTN Ghana has honoured its customers at its second Y'ello Soiree event held in Accra meant to appreciate customers for their continuous support and to have direct interaction with them.

MTN Ghana initiated Y'ello Soiree last year (2015) to create an informal engagement between MTN Executive leadership and its valued customers. Since its maiden edition, MTN has held similar engagement in Kumasi and Takoradi.

Jemima Kotei Walsh, the Customer Relations Executive of MTN Ghana, said the Y'ello Soiree was about celebrating its customers because the more than 17 million customers were the bedrock of the company, and therefore must be given the needed attention.

She said the telecommunication company had invested more than $2.5 billion from 2006 to 2015 for network improvements to deliver value for money.

'This year, we have spent $ 96 million on network and information systems including the roll out of our 4G network," she explained.

She said the investments had yielded positive results and has evident in the National Communications Authority Quality (NCA) of Service results.

'From January 2014 to date, MTN Ghana has passed all Quality of Service monitoring tests in voice and data conducted by the NCA in all 10 regions of Ghana.

'We have also made lots of investment in training our staff and bringing them up to speed,', she added.

She expressed gratitude to customers for their loyalty and support to the brand, saying: "It has been a pleasure to serve you. We truly value your business and appreciate your feedback."

The evening was filled with music and a series of activities that saw some guests presented with prizes such as iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, Tablets, Power Banks and many others.

This year, MTN Ghana was adjudged the Customer Company of the Year at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards for the third consecutive time.

The company has an increasing presence in the digital space, with accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp, where customers reach Customer Care with their enquiries, complaints and requests.

The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana's telecommunications market. MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernising its network since its entry into Ghana in 2006.

GNA