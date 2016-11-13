Police to punish any partisan personnel in uniform

Winneba (C/R) Nov. 13, GNA - The Ghana Police Administration says it would sanction any personnel found to be favouring or using his or her position to the advantage of any political party or candidate.

The Commissioner of Police (COP) James Oppong- Boanuh, Director General/Service who made this known in Winneba in the Central Region said any police officer who allows his or her personal judgment to be clouded by his or her political affiliation in the performance of his or her duties does not belong to the Service.

COP Oppong-Boanuh made this known when he represented the Inspector- General of Police John Kudalor at the closing ceremony of Junior Command Course 6/2016 at the Ghana Police Command and Staff College at Winneba.

The Officers at the were made up of Assistant Superintendents and Superintendent of Police successfully went through a five-week intensive Junior Command Course to enhance their command, staff, operational and managerial capabilities.

He reminded the officers of the Service that, aside their routine operations, the service had, within a few weeks ahead, a major national assignment where its professional expertise and commitment would once again be subjected to national and international security.

COP Oppong-Boanuh urged them not to only provide security at various political rallies but should also provide the needed peaceful environment for the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7.

'To this end we are tasked with the provision of security at all programmes before, during and after the elections', adding that he was confident that they shall work assiduously to ensure the success of the exercises.

He gave the assurance that the Ghana Police Service would discharge its duties with all fairness and firmness as well as do what was right without fear or favour.

COP George Akuffo Dampare Commandant of the Command and Staff College, urged the grandaunts to utilise the knowledge they had acquired properly in the discharge of their duties as professional public servants with civility and within the dictates of the law.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Henry Ayisi Mensah was adjudged the overall Best Student of the course.

