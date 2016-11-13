Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Winneba Council of Churches pray for peace

By GNA

Winneba (C/R) Nov. 13, GNA - Members of the Winneba Local of Council of Church, have organised a special prayer session to pray towards peaceful elections on December 7.

The Very Reverend Maxwell Ossie of the Ebenezer Methodist Church, who spoke on behalf of the Council, said peace was essential to facilitate national development and progress.

He said in craving for national peace and stability in our dealings there was the need for all to cultivate the spirit of honesty.

Very Rev Ossie, said it was about time Ghanaians allowed justice to manifest in all their dealings, especially in the country's democratic dispensation.

He advised followers of the various political parties to learn to be peace makers rather than involving themselves in acts that would plunge the nation into chaos.

He cited war ravaged countries in Africa, where the people could not manage the political processes well and asked Ghanaians to use it as a guide to protect national peace and stability.

Mr Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu and Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party assured the organisers of the programme that he would do everything within his powers to ensure that the elections was conducted peacefully.

Rev Francis Odoom, Chairman of Winneba Local of Churches expressed the hope that the event would go a long way to ensure orderly and peaceful elections in Effutu.

GNA

