African culture and values ordained by God - Rev Owusu-Bonsu

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA - Reverend Dr Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, the President of Awesome Grace Network (AGN) has called on Ghanaians and Africans in general to patronise their culture and values because they are ordained by God.

He said Africans were making frantic efforts towards achieving success and development, but all seem to nothing because they had refused to become proud of their heritage.

Rev Owusu-Bonsu made the call at the AGN 15th anniversary on the theme: 'Liberating Africa from Poverty.'

He urged well-meaning Africans to desist from imitating foreign cultures and embrace their own because it partly accounted for the failure in various dimensions including leadership.

He said: 'It is an unpleasant surprise that the richest continent in the world (Africa) is full of so many poor people. The colonisation created the system of divide and rule and have left an indelible mark on the continent.'

Rev Owusu-Bonsu said Africans inability to agree as a people with common destiny 'and our penchant for destroying and pulling down those making progress in life have lebelled us as 'hewers of wood and drawers of water.'

According to him, the impression should not be created to the effect that blacks have not succeeded in any endeavour, 'but rather a lot of us are making giant strides and moving and shaking the world in different fields of human endeavour'.

Rev Owusu-Bonsu said there was a vicious cycle that must be broken if Africa was to be saved and it would take the hand of God to turn the situation around.

'It is time our leaders understand why we seem to be doing so much but not achieving a corresponding result or outcomes and that human wisdom cannot comprehend the issue but it will take visionary leaders chosen by God to get a good grabs of the matter,' he noted.

He said Africans could only end the dependency syndrome and borrowing cycle if they turned to God.

'We seem to have lost its divine glory but it is redeemable because God has chosen Africa from time immemorial.

'Africa's redemption is now and the time is coming for Africa to regain its lost image one's we act in consonance with God's word,' Rev Owusu-Bonsu said.

GNA