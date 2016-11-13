MASLOC beneficiaries in the Western Region commend President Mahama

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Nov 13, GNA - Traders in the Western Region have expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama and the Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mrs. Sedina Tamakloe Attionu for supporting them financially.

They said the assistance would empower them to expand their businesses and improve their livelihood.

The traders made this commendation when MASLOC through the intervention of President Mahama disbursed loans totalling GHâ‚µ 36,800.00 to them in 11 constituencies of the Region.

The amount was given to 37 groups made up of 924 beneficiaries.

They said they had never thought that such an opportunity would be falling them since there were equally millions of Ghanaians who were looking for the MASLOC intervention.

The traders pledged their commitment to follow all the regulations attached to the loan facilities.

Mrs Attionu, the Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, said women played a vital role towards the development of the economy adding that President Mahama in a number of occasions had made it clear to Ghanaians that, he would do everything possible to support Ghanaian women to be self-reliant.

Mrs Attionu entreated the traders to make judicious use of the loan facilities so that they could pay back on schedule for others to also benefit.

She warned that MASLOC loans were not gifts but rather, a revolving fund that went round through their effort in paying back for other traders to benefit.

Mr Daniel Axim, the operations Manager of MASLOC, disclosed that it was only the outfit of MASLOC that could provide traders with as low as two per cent interest.

MASLOC loans are in line with government's efforts to reduce poverty and empower women in their communities across the country.

The fund over the years has established itself as a microfinance institution that disburses micro and small loans to the identified poor in the various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

MASLOC have also provided business advisory services, training and capacity building for small and medium scale enterprises as well as collaborating institutions, to equip them with the required skills and knowledge in managing their businesses efficiently and effectively.

