Unique Life Assurance pays GH¢650,000.00 as claims

GNA Reporter

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA - Unique Life (U-Life) Assurance Company Limited has paid GH¢ 650,000.00 as claims to its clients within the last month.

A major beneficiary of the claim is the Ghana Mine Workers Union, who received claims to the tune of GH¢ 245,000.00.

The amount, which was a claim on their policy, also saw member companies like Ghana Bauxite Company, Ghana Manganese Company, Newmont - Ahafo, Newmont Akyem and Golden Star - Wassa, benefit from their share of their claims payment.

Affirming the company's commitment to adding value to the lives of its customers, Mrs Josephine Dossah, the Marketing Manager of U-Life Assurance said: 'Unique Life Assurance is a worker oriented company and always has the interest of the Ghanaian worker at heart and will choose this opportunity to solidify the relationship between the company and the entire Trade Union Congress. Thus, paying claims is part of demonstrating our commitment to our clients.'

Another recipient of the claims payment is a client who owns Tony Kay Pharmacy. He also received GH¢ 60,000.00.

Mr. Franklin Mintah, the General Manager of Tony Kay Pharmacy, received the cheque on behalf of the company.

He said: We are happy that this claim has been paid promptly. This claim will go a long way to further solidify the relationship between (us) and U-Life Assurance.'

Mr Kwarko Mensah Gyakari, the National Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, commended U-Life Assurance and encouraged Management to continue to stand by their claims philosophy of paying legitimate claims promptly in order to increase the patronage of life insurance by Ghanaian Workers.

Unique Life Assurance Company Limited was established in August 2007, which offers life products for the lower to middle-income market and has 14 branches nationwide.

GNA