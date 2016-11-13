Politicians asked to stop ethnic politics

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Nov. 13, GNA - Politicians have been called upon to desist from engaging in ethnic politics as trump card for winning this year's elections.

Mr Christopher Owusu Marfo (Ghanaba), the National Peace Walker, who undertakes peace walks across the nation to ensure peaceful polls, made the call when addressing worshippers at Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA), Hospital Road in Tamale on Saturday to drum home the need for all to work towards peaceful elections on December 7.

The peace walk has taken Mr Owusu Marfo to eight regions with Volta and Eastern Regions left to cover.

In the Northern Region, Mr Owusu Marfo addressed Muslims and Christians in Tamale before proceeding to Bimbilla to address other groups.

Mr Owusu Marfo said ethnic politics was divisive and destructive, adding that Ghana does not need such line of politics in her current stage of development.

He urged all to see themselves as one people and work to promote the national interest and not heed to ethnic politics engaged by some politicians.

He advised the electorate to focus on politicians whose campaign messages offered hope for the citizenry since that would help to develop the country.

Mr Owusu Marfo urged all to support the Electoral Commission to ensure equal justice for all political parties by promoting fair, credible and transparent polls for all to accept the results to maintain the peace of the country.

Pastor George Amuzu, who is in-charge of the SDA Church, Hospital Road in Tamale, commended the National Peace Walker for his efforts to promote peace before, during and after the December polls, and prayed for the success of the general election.

GNA