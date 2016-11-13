Dr. Bawumia Destroys NDC In Yunyoo Constituency

The recent tour of Dr. Bawumia in Mamprugu has won the hearts of many voters at the grass roots including die hard supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). To many people, the singular honour of having Dr. Bawumia in their communities shows how determined and serious the party is. It is also a sign that Dr. Bawumia cares about rural folk and will not turn his back on them in the event that the NPP wins power at the December polls.

In a speech read on behalf of the youth and elders of the Gbingbani electoral area during Dr. Bawumia's tour of Yunyoo constituency, Mr. Laji Basah Issahaq expressed their regret and disappointment for ever voting for the NDC. To them, the honour of having Dr. Bawumia in their communities has changed their minds from voting for the NDC at the polls owing to the recognition given them by Alhaji Dr. Mahamud Bawumia. Below is the full speech:

''Mr. Chairman, the running mate to Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and incoming vice president of the republic of Ghana, Alhaji Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, parliamentary candidate of the NPP, the national and regional party executives, party sympathisers, the media representatives, ladies and gentlemen.

It is a great honour done me to be called upon to welcome you and share a few words on behalf of the people of Gbingbani electoral area.

Mr chairman, the elders and youth of the area welcome Dr. Mahamud Bawumia and everyone to the electoral area. We forward to you our regret and disappointment for belonging to this part of Ghana. This is because, we have been paid dearly for choosing to declare Gbankurugu electoral zone as a no go area for any other political party except the NDC since 1992. In the area of development, we thought Bunkpunrugu-Yunyoo was too large that was the reason for which the national cake never got to us on fair grounds. But in 2012, Yunyoo was declared a constituency in which we belong. We voted again massively for the NDC with the hope that our area could be developed little did we know that was the highest crime to have ever committed on our part as a people.

However, it is only mad people who do not regret for making mistakes. Alhaji, we are saying that if it was a covenant which is unbreakable, then we are breaking it on the 7th of December by voting massively in favour of Hon. Liwaal Oscar and Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo for development.

In return, we put before you the problems and other issues of prime concern as you move to the flagstaff house come January, 2017 to occupy the seat of government. These comprises ; electricity to enable government workers such as teachers and nurses come to stay with us, a bridge to link Gbingbani and Piabuun, teachers quarters and a junior high school block, the construction of Gbingbani market, repairs on Gbingbani - Tigenga road, a factory for the processing of local rice, potable water, job opportunity for the youth and lastly, equipping our clinic.

In fact, the clinic and nurses quarters were both built during the second term of the NPP government led by John Agyekum Kufuor. The clinic has since remained a health center on paper and before it could operate fully, it needs to have a fridge where drugs could be stored. This of course will demand an immediate 600-1000 watt of solar energy pending the coming of electricity. Again we need a means of transport for emergency and referral cases.

In another development, we had plan for skirt and blouse. - vote against the NDC Parliamentary candidate who doubles as mp but not against John Mahama. But Mr. Liwaal Oscar, the future developer and hope for the people has been able to read through the margins as smart observer and thus convinced Dr. Bawumia to this community. This alone restored hope and left the people with joy and sense of belonging to the point of saying that the idea of skirt and blouse has been overruled. Rather voting for Liwaal Oscar and the NPP is the order of the day. After all, our people have a saying that if a lion decides to wear the skirt of a monkey, then dogs have every right to bark at it. This presupposes that if we are rejected by Joseph Naabu, the lion in this sense, then we the voters are the dogs who will bark at him by voting against the NDC.

In effect, we are calling for peaceful campaign within this area before, during and after elections. We urge everybody to say no to violence. Long live our democracy, long live Ghana.

Thank you and good luck!!!''

Like many others, Dr. Bawumia's visit to Gbingbani has broken the numerous years of bondage with the NDC. His works in the villages has won the admiration of people from the different political divide in the country. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia donated numerous boreholes, furniture and other facilities to many communities in his tours. Notable among them is the construction of a clinic for Nagbo based on a popular request by the community.

Alhaji Dr. Mahamud Bawumia's friendliness to the grassroot will surely help reap power for the NPP in the December, 2016 polls, Insha Allah.

Long live NPP, long live Ghana.

Samuel Abdul-Aziz Nambo.

Email: [email protected]