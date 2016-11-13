Teachers Urged To Be Morally Upright

Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged teachers to be morally disciplined for enhanced education service delivery to students.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Academy of International Youth Fellowship (IYF)-Ghana, Mr Anthony Amoah lauded non-governmental organisations and corporate bodies for their efforts at helping to provide quality education to citizens.

“There is no way we can talk of education without mentioning an NGO like IYF. We are grateful to you and would pray for you to live long so as to continue to help us give good education and training to our children and young people”, Mr. Amoah stated.

The GES PRO urged teachers to avoid acts of immorality for quality education to happen, accentuating, “Teaching, we say, is a noble profession, hence, the need for those of us involved in it to do it well. If you are a student, never lure your teacher to have sex with you. Treat him as your mentor and coach and not as your sex mate. In fact, the emerging cases of alleged sexual misconduct in our schools these days are just worrying and we ought to join hands to fight it for our own good.”

Reverend Kyung Won Cho, the West African Director of IYF, said the organisation would continue to engage with education authorities and stakeholders to equip young persons with requisite knowledge, skills and competencies for the betterment of their lives.

“For us in IYF, we believe in using godly principles to help unearth God-given talents in the individual for better future”, he said.

Ms. Sena Evelyn Addo, the Ghana National Coordinator of the organisation, said that since its inception in the country some eight years ago, her organisation has trained over 5,000 individuals in areas, such as Beads Making, Shoe and Bag Decorations, Computing, Soap Making, and in Korean, Chinese, Spanish and French languages.

IYF, a non-denominational and non-profit-making Christian organisation formed in South Korea in 1995 with branches in 75 countries worldwide, including Ghana, helps to equip young people with practical knowledge and skills for national development.