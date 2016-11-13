Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 13 November 2016 13:41 CET

Gun Shots As NPP, NDC Supporters Clash At Akufo-Addo’s Residence

By Daily Guide
NDC and NPP supporters clash at Akufo-Addo’s residence
NDC and NPP supporters clash at Akufo-Addo’s residence


Supporters of the two major political parties – NDC and NPP – clashed Sunday morning infront of the Nima residence of NPP flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It is unclear what triggered the clashes but accounts from both sides confirmed reports of gunshots and hurling of harmful objects.

Participants of an NDC sponsored health walk allege that the personal security detail of the NPP presidential candidate fired multiple shots at the sight of the crowd.

But the security detail at the residence of the NPP flagbearer told Starr FM's Papisdaf Abdullah that supporters of the NDC who were taking part in the health walk started throwing stones into the residence of Akufo-Addo.

The timely intervention of Police officers from the Nima Police station prevented the clashes from turning bloody.

-Starrfmonline

Related Articles
13-11-2016  Montie’s Ako Gunn Led Attacks Against Npp – Nana Akomea13-11-2016  Npp Condemns Attack On Home Of Akufo-addo13-11-2016  Npp Condems Attack On Nana Addo’s Residence13-11-2016  Gun Shots At Nana Addo’s Nima Residence: Npp, Ndc Supporters Clash13-11-2016  Ndc, Npp Supporters Clash At Nana Addo’s ResidenceMore...

General News

Don't focus your attention on someone else's energy. That is a total waste of your God-given potential.
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img