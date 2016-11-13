Veep rebukes NPP over ‘incompetence’ claim

Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has lambasted the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over claims that the Mahama-led administration is incompetent.

He said, the NPP has no message for Ghanaians, hence the unwarranted attack on President John Dramani Mahama and the entire members of his administration.

The Vice President said this when he addressed a durbar of Chiefs at the celebration of Adimkese festival at Wassa Akropong in the Western region.

He said the the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government cannot be described as incompetent, after the massive infrastructural development it has executed across the country.

Mr Amissah-Arthur mentioned the road construction projects being undertaken by government across the country, expanding electricity to rural areas, construction of hospitals, and other health post, and building new schools, as some of the projects by government to develop the country.

“Clearly, a government that is doing all these projects for Ghanaians, like the Mahama administration cannot be described as incompetent and it is only those political parties with no message that will say so,” he said.

He disclosed that, as a social Democratic Party, the NDC would continue to introduce policies and programmes that would gear towards empowering the rural folks and make their lives better.

He said, government would continue to provide electricity to the rural areas, build more schools and health centres, as well as creating jobs, as a way of improving their standard of living.

Mr Amissah-Arthur also urged the electorates to vote for President Mahama in the upcoming December 7 elections to enable him continue the developmental agenda for the country.

The Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sakyim II, commended government for the various developmental projects in the area.

He appealed to the government to provide the community with a training college if it win the elections.

By: Richard Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana