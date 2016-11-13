Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 13 November 2016 10:37 CET

Desist from violence – Nduom urges supporters

By CitiFMonline

Papa Kwesi Nduom, the 2016 flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) has urged party supporters to desist from violence before, during and after the December polls.

Dr Nduom, who was addressing party supporters and sympathizers at Mankessim in the Central Region on Saturday [November 12] as part of his Central Regional campaign tour said the party was built on peace and therefore its supporters must conduct themselves as such.

He said, the PPP has not been involved in any act of violence since its launch  and that must be maintained.

“Since the PPP came here, has there been any record of violence? Has anyone ben attacked? This party is a very peaceful one. We respect ourselves and we are against violence. In this year's election, we don't want any violence. The voting must be done in peace. Supporter of the party should fight. We know we will win this election so we have to be careful, and not be involved in violence so that, when we win the elections people will not dispute it.”

Papa Kwesi Nduom, who was cleared by the Electoral Commission last week to contest in the upcoming December elections after a legal battle said he was optimistic the Progressive People's Party will win the elections.

He told the supporters that the PPP remains the best option for Ghanaians after enduring several years of bad governance from the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Politics

You don`nt have to be a fool but if you are it helps
By: Ohene Boafo Switze
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img