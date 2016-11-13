The presidential candidate of he New Patrotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo Addo wants Ghanaians to keep praying for the Electoral Commission.

He made this appeal when he spoke at the Nyame Bekyere SDA church at Berekum East in the Brong Ahafo Region.

“Let's pray for the EC, because in the game of football, the referee distorts the game if he is biased. Let's pray that God keeps an eye on the EC so that they make decisions that will not bring chaos. If they are able to do this, whoever wins or loses will accept it in good faith. Pray for the NPP as well, so that we win this year's elections. We have policies and plans that will help the country to grow,” Nana Addo told the congregants.

The NPP flagbearer is currently on a four-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

In the last few weeks, he has taken his campaign to the Volta Region, the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti Region and the Eastern Region.

His main opponent, President John Mahama, is currently campaigning in the Greater Accra Region.

EC's Troubles



EC Chair, Charlotte Osei

The Electoral Commission has been up against a barrage of lawsuits after it disqualified the flagbearers of some parties and an independent nominee because of some anomalies in their nomination forms.

The Supreme Court ordered the commission to give the disqualified nominees to correct those anomalies.

After the corrections had been made, the EC announced that the PPP, NDP and PNC would join the NPP, NDC, CPP and the independent candidate, Joseph Osei Yeboah, on the ballot paper.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana