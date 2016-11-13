Match Preview: Pharaohs go in search of revenge against the Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana face the Pharaohs of Egypt on Sunday as the battle for the sole Group E ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup gets keener.

The Pharaohs are early group leaders with 3 points having won their first game away at Congo. Ghana drew their first game at home to Uganda and therefore trail the Pharaohs by 2 points.

Head To Head

Matches between the two powerhouses on the African continent are always fire-brands and appealing to most neutrals.

The two sides have squared off on 20 occasions with Egypt recording 10 wins and 5 defeats, with 5 draws as well.

GHANA V EGYPT

Games : 20

Win : 5

Loss : 10

Draw : 5

Last Meeting

Egypt will have revenge on their mind going into the game after losing out on a place the Brazil 2014 World Cup to Ghana in a humiliating fashion. The tie ended 8-3 on aggregate in favour of the Black Stars, including a 6-1 drubbing in Ghana.

Andre Ayew (right) battling with Mohammed Aboutreika in Ghana’s 6-1 win over Egypt in Kumasi in 2013

Players To Watch

Both countries will be without their lead target men for the game – Asamoah Gyan for Ghana and Ahmed Hassan Kouka for Egypt.

Nevertheless, Egypt will have in-form Mohammed Salah available for the game. The speedy attacker is in top shape and even netted a hat-trick for his club A.S Roma last week before travelling to Alexandria for this crucial game.

Ghana, on the other hand, have Andre Ayew back for this game. The charismatic deputy captain was badly missed in the team’s group opener versus Uganda.

Unfortunately for team Ghana, unlike Salah, he is yet to hit top shape for his new club having been injured earlier this season but he always puts up a good display in very critical moments.

Expectations

Come 16:00 GMT at the 86,000 packed Borg El Arab Stadium, Hector Cuper’s charges go in as favourites with their current form, coupled with the partisan home crowd.

Ghana has had memorable away wins on route to the World Cup.

The 2-0 away win at the FNB Stadium against South Africa before 2006 World Cup in Germany and the 2-0 win in Mali before the 2010 in World Cup in South Africa is enough evidence to prove that the Black Stars have made rubbish of intimidating grounds and this will test them to see if they still have the fire that has made them one of the best nations at qualifying to the World Cup in recent times.

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana