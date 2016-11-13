Missing Charity Aiyedogbon: Ex- Husband Sues Lagos Lawyer, Ugwuonye For N10b

For falsely accusing him of having a hand in the sudden disappearance of his estranged wife, Charity Aiyedogbon, David Aiyedogbon, the ex-husband of the missing woman has instituted a defamation of character suit of Ten Billion Naira (N10b) against Lagos Lawyer, Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye.

The Suit, with number CV/2750/16, between David Aiyedogbon (Plaintiff) and Emeka Ugwuonye (Defendant) on defamation of character, before Justice Peter Kekemeke of Federal High Court 14, Apo Abuja; also prays that the defendant be ordered to pay for the cost of the suit.

The Plaintiff is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction “restraining the Defendant, his Agents, Privies, Associates or whosoever called” from making further defamatory publications against him and his family members.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, Wednesday, the Court granted a request brought before it by way of Motion Ex-parte, for service outside its jurisdiction by the lead prosecution Counsel, Tony Ogbulafor. The matter is adjourned to 30th January, 2017 for report of service.

It would be recalled that Mr. Ugwuonye posted severally on the Due Process Advocates (DPA), a Facebook group, claiming to have evidence of the involvement of the missing Chacha’s ex-husband, David Aiyedogbon in her sudden disappearance.

“I now have overwhelming evidence that Mr. David Aiyedogbon killed his wife, Chacha. David has an idea of the kind of evidence at my disposal.”

In another post, he said: “this is the headless and dismembered body of Charity Aiyedogbon (posting a corpse on his DPA Facebook page). DPA has been able to identify this as her body within the limits of resources at our disposal.”

Continuing, on the 28th of June, 2016, he asserted: “To reciprocate the gesture, I will describe David as a low-life and cold-blooded murderer of his own wife. The only reason I would not go further to describe David in the most despicable language that he rightly deserves is that I would rather focus my argument on points that would lead to justice for Chacha.”

In an earlier reaction to Ugwuonye’s allegation, Mr. Aiyedogbon washed his hands over the disappearance of the woman and wrote his accuser, through his lawyers, demanding an apology, failure which he would institute a suit against him for defamation of character.

The letter titled: “Defamation of the character of David Aiyedogbon; demand for apology,” signed by his lawyer, Obiora Ilo and made available to newsmen, expressly states: “It is our instruction to demand an unqualified apology from you to our client through our chambers for the defamatory publications you have made of and concerning our client.”

Meanwhile, all is now set for an autopsy/DNA test on the body earlier displayed by Mr. Ugwuonye on Facebook, to ascertain its real identity. Impeccable sources from the Federal Capital Territory Police command confirm that Coroners Forms and an Order of a Court have been procured for same.

