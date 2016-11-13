Elections 2016: Mamprugu Youth chiefs endorse NPP

About 200 youth chiefs in 12 paramountcies of Mamprugu land in the Northern Region have declared their support for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Their Spokesperson, Abubakari Shani made the declaration at a news conference in Walewale, home constituency of the NPP's vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to them, the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has neglected the area for far too long.

They mentioned the area's deplorable road network and youth unemployment among other concerns as some of the NDC's failed campaign promises.

They claimed the NPP led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo can be trusted to solve Mamprugu land's developmental deficit.

They served notice of organizing a grand Durbar in Walewale to galvanize enough support for the NPP in Mamprugu land.

Below is their statement.

PRESS CONFERENCE BY MAMPRUGU YOUTH CHIEFS (NA-ACHI NADIMA) ASSOCIATION (12th November, 2016.)

Good morning to all the invited media houses present here, invited guest, ladies and gentlemen.

I bring you greetings from the people of Mamprugu especially the youth of our land. We have invited you here to express our dissatisfaction towards the NDC government for neglecting the people of Mamprugu in the distribution of the national cake.

We have been working closely with our chiefs, kingsand development partners in Mamprugu for over the last two decades, we have also been working with development agencies in Mamprugu and other parts of the country where our people have gone to settle.

Over the past 8years, the NDC government has continuously neglected the five (5) constituencies in the four (4) districts of Mamprugu. Most of our roads are still in a very poor and deplorable state, the most noticeable roads such as Bindi to Bunkrugu road, Walewale to langbinsi road, Nalerigu to Gbintiri road, Nakpanduri to Nasuani road, Nakapduri to Bawku road,Walewale to yagbaroad ,Nasia to Janga road, Walewale to Wungu and many others.

Our clinics and hospitals are in a sorry state, farmers in our land are increasingly getting worse off because the increased burdens of fertilizer for farming and school fees for their children.

The high unemployment of our resourceful youth in our Kingdom has become a worry all households and threat to the security of our kingdom. The cement factory in Gbangu-daa that was supposed to commence in 2009 has been abandoned by the NDC government.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we cannot conclude on the disappointment from NDC government without mentioning the rape and brutalities that was meted out to the people of Nakapduri and Nalerigu in 2013 and 2009 respectively. You would recall that the victims who were raped and had their properties destroyed by the military were not compensated by government.

On the backdrop of all these instances, we the Youth chiefs with membership of About 200 youth chiefs have come to a conclusion that the NDC is not a party that has Mamprugu at heart, Mamprugu is not in the priority list of NDC even though our people have voted for them on several elections.

Friends from the media, we the youth chiefs are interested in a party that will come and solve our problems in Mamprugu.

We need a party that will come in 2017 and create jobs for our unemployed graduates. We are convinced that if Dr. Bawumia and NPP come into power, the plight of our people will be met.

We are throwing our support behind Dr. Bawumia and NPP because, when the NPP was in power, they were able to do numerous developmental projects in our land created many opportunities for our youth, most of whom were appointed into high positions in government and so therefore we are throwing our 100% support behind the NPP and Dr. Bawumia in this year’s election.

We are also calling upon the youth chiefs in the Northern region especially the Dagbon and Nanung Kingdoms to rally behind our competent brother who will help bring development and reduce high rate of poverty in our region. We are of the view that if he gets the nod, the name of Naa Gbewaa will rise again.

We also want to use this opportunity to advise our youth groups in Mamprugu to stay away from politicians who intent to use them to cause violence during the election period.

As you all may be aware, our Kingdom is one of the most peaceful Kingdom in the country and we implore you to be decent in the campaign season.

We also want to call on all politicians to desist from making comments that has tendency of causing trouble in our land.

We wish the NPP a very triumphant victory in the 7th December polls. We will campaign for NPP to come and save our people from the suffering under this government.

Thank you very much for coming.

Long live Ghana

Long live Mamprugu

Long live Mamprugu youth chiefs

CHIEF SUMANI IDDI

(PRESIDENT)

………SIGNED . ……….

CHIEF TAHIRU SEIDU

……SIGNED…………..

(ORGANIZER)

CHIEF ABUBAKARI MUMUNI

……..SIGNED………

(SCRETARY)

Mr Abubakari Shani (P. R.O)

……….SIGNED………….

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana