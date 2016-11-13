President John Mahama has described supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the silent majority who usually amplify their voice by voting massively for the party during elections.

President Mahama who said this at Kpone, as part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region argued that the opposition New Patriotic Party does not stand a chance in this election even with the party's vociferous supporters.

“NDC, we are the silent majority because we don't speak much. If you look at the NPP, they talk a lot. When you meet one or two of them, they can talk more than the crowd here. But the NDC, the silent majority always surprises them during elections. They wonder where the party gets its vote but our supporters are there.”

Mahama further used the opportunity to list to the people the projects executed by his government in the region.

“We made the most massive investment in the road sector in the history of Ghana. Not only that, if look at education we've done the same thing,” he said adding that “If you look at the education sector, it is the same thing. In Greater Accra, we are building ten new community senior high schools to enable our children to attend school.”

“Yesterday, I went to inaugurate one at Frafraha, Kwabenya and I am aware that the one at Kpone will be completed soon. So when the time is due I will come again and I come and inaugurate that one too,” he added.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana