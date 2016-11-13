Youth chiefs in N/R vow to 'punish' Mahama, NDC

At least 200 youth Chiefs in the Mamprugu Traditional area in the Northern region have vowed to vote against President John Mahama in the upcoming elections for failing to live up to expectation.

At a news conference held at Walewale, Secretary of Association of Youth Chiefs, Abubakari Shani said the President does not deserve a second term because he has been unable to fulfil promises made to residents of the Region.

He cited President Mahama's 2012 promise of fixing the Walewale Nalerigu road which he said has not been fixed for almost four years.

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Walewale also promised to repair the road, but nothing has been done about it, he added.

The road has been in the state the NDC met it 2012, he said.

In place of the NDC, Mr Shani said they would vote for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The decision of the youth in the Region comes at a time when the nation has less than 22 days to head to the presidential and parliamentary elections in December.

During his 'Accounting to the People' tour in the Region, the President recounted the numerous projects his government has undertaken in the Region.

He mentioned the ongoing works on the Walewale-Gambaga road, the absorption of the Gambaga College of Education, and the water expansion project at Kparigu to emphasize his commitment to his promises.

He charged the people to cast their votes for him and not for the NPP because the party's Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is coming from Mamprusi.

But Mr Shani said the erstwhile NPP administration outperformed the NDC even though residents have been in support of President Mahama.

Considering the deplorable nature of the Walewale to Langbinsi road, Nalerigu to Bintiri road, and Nakpanduri to Nasuani roads, the Association considers a vote for the NDC as a fruitless one.

Mr Shani said the clinics and hospitals in the area are in a worrying state, whiles farmers are getting worse off because of increases in the price of farm inputs.

He also said the increasing rate of unemployment among the youth groups in the Region poses a security threat to residents.

He urged residents of Dagbon and Nanun to join them to support NPP's Mr Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia to guarantee the continuation of the legacy of Naa Gbewa.