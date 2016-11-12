NPP campaign promises are for votes, not feasible - Greenstreet

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) Presidential Candidate says the many campaign promises made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are not feasible.

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet said the policies which include the one-district one-factory are aimed at wooing Ghanaians to vote for the party in the upcoming elections.

"Trust me the NPP's promise of giving you one-district-one-factory is not feasible. They are only telling lies to for your votes,” he said.

Mr Greenstreet made these remarks when he addressed artisans at Koforidua Magazine in the Eastern Region.

NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has come under criticisms from political opponents from the day he promised to site a factory in every district of Ghana.

Functionaries of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the promise was not possible to achieve in Ghana considering many districts lack raw materials.

Some economists and political commentators also said the promise is not feasible.

Unperturbed by naysayers, the NPP leader said the promises he has made to Ghanaians would be fulfilled if he is given the nod in the December polls.

But Mr Greenstreet said if the NPP is interested in industrializing Ghana it could have done that during the erstwhile President John Kufuor’s administration.

He asserted the NPP failed to implement what was described as the ‘Golden Age of Business’ – a policy which was supposed to drive industrialization in Ghana.

“Even if you give the NPP 20 years it can't do that let alone a four-year mandate. We (CPP) have done it before and we know how to do it again". He stated.

He promised the artisans a CPP government would create an Advance Machine Tool Centers which will produce modern equipment to enable them do their work efficiently.