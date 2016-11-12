GIMPA students urged to focus on studies

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Nov. 12, GNA - Professor Samuel Adams, the Acting Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, has urged newly admitted students of the institute to focus on their studies to justify the investment made by their parents.

Prof Adams advised the students to uphold high sense of discipline and not allow friends to influence them negatively to derail from their future ambitions but strive for excellence in their academic pursuit.

The acting Rector gave the advice at the 14th Matriculation ceremony in Accra for the 2016/2017 academic year to pursue degree programmes in Business Administration, Law, Information and Communication Technology and Public Service and Governance.

He urged the students to take advantage of the opportunities offered them and form a network among themselves to learn from each other to contribute to the success of their aspirations.

'Avoid any act of examination malpractices and never think of short-cut to success because you have a high sense of responsibility to deliver good result at the end of the course,' he added.

Prof Adams said the GIMPA was noted for excellence in the pursuit of academic endeavours and called on the students to study hard and uphold the mission of the institute.

He said the institute pride itself as the world class centre of excellence for training, consultancy, research, business management and public administration, with top class and highly motivated faculty and staff.

Ms Mehd Sherrif, on behalf of the newly admitted students, pledged their unflinching support to adhere to the rules and regulations of the institute.

She urged the Student Representative Council to liaise with authorities of the institute to provide the necessary facilities to enhance effective teaching and learning as well as provide timely information to them.

GNA