Nurses, Midwives Suspend Strike

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has suspended its strike following assurances from government.

This means Out Patient Department services are likely to resume with immediate effect across the various hospitals affected by the strike.

They embarked on strike after government failed to resolve issues confronting them.

The General Secretary of the Association, Perpetual Ofori- Ampofo, stated that they have suspended their strike with immediate effect but monitoring to ensure government honours its commitment to address their concerns.

According to her, they have given government up to the end of February 2017 to fully address their concerns.

“We are going to resume our work at the OPD unit, RCH unit and the family planning unit and continue our work in all other departments. We are going to resume to work with immediate effect pending how our stakeholders help to address the issues per the timelines they have given, so we are going to monitor all the issues critically and ensure that the concerns of all our members are well addressed.”

“We have decided that we are looking at a period from now till the end of February and we are communicating same to the National Labour Commission and other stakeholders and if by that time, all our concerns are not addressed then we are going to return to the roadmap.”