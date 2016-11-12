Brotherhood In Islamic Perspective

Brotherhood in Islam is a comprehensive concept that is based upon good character with others, treating others the way we want to be treated, and uniting together upon common values. It has three levels of degree: religion, family, and humanity. Each of these levels has a set of rights and duties that a Muslim must uphold with others.

The strongest level of brotherhood is the sense of community, friendship, and common purpose in Islam for the sake of Allah. At this level, the believers work together towards fulfilling the goals of the religion and living out its divine values.

Brotherhood as some of us might not know, should aptly build on truth and fidelity, because a true brother in Islamic perspective is the one who draws you closer to Allah per his indefatigable advices and behaviors.

And you also as a valuable and esteem brother, you have to toil for the good and magnanimous behavior you want to see in the other brother, as they say, "Effect the change you want to see in people".

Allah said: "The believers are but brothers, so make reconciliation between your brothers and fear Allah that you may receive mercy".

Surat al-Hujurat 49:10

Also He the Exalted again said: Hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided. Remember the favor of Allah upon you, when you were enemies and he brought your hearts together and you became brothers by his favor.

Surat Ali Imran 3:103

And the prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings be upon him) said in one of his Hadith which is narrated by Anas, that the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) said, "None of you will have faith till he wishes for his brother what he likes for himself."

Reference : Sahih al-Bukhari 13

In-book reference : Book 2, Hadith 6.

Although we use the word “brotherhood,” what we really mean is a faith-based community that includes both men and women as brothers and sisters in religion.

Allah said: "The believing men and believing women are allies of one another. They enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and establish prayer and give charity and obey Allah and His Messenger. Allah will have mercy upon them, for Allah is Almighty and Wise".

Surat al-Tawba 9:71

Anas ibn Malik reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said: "Do not hate each other, do not envy each other, do not turn away from each other, but rather be servants of Allah as brothers. It is not lawful for a Muslim to boycott his brother for more than three days"

Source: Sahīh Al-Bukhari

With respect to this, it simply illucidate that the parable of the community of believers is that they are like one body in their love for one another. Just as each organ of a body is connected, so are the believers in their empathy and care for each other.

Ibn Rajab writes:

The best of deeds is to secure the heart from every type of enmity, and the best of it is to be secure from the enmity of the people of desires and heretical innovations that challenges the righteous predecessors of the nation, their hatred and malice towards them, and their charges of infidelity, heresy, and misguidance against them. Thereafter, following that is to secure the heart from enmity against the Muslims in general, to intend good for them, to give them sincere counsel, and to love for them what he loves for himself.

In another narration, the Prophet said: "The Muslims are like a single man. If the eye is afflicted, then the whole body is afflicted. If the head is afflicted, then the whole body is afflicted"

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 258

This means the believers love for each other what they love for themselves. They avoid harming one another, they are generous with one another, and they behave in the best manner.

Al-Halimi comments on this tradition, saying: It is befitting for them to be like that. As one hand would not love except what the other loves, and one eye or one leg or one ear would not love except what the other loves. Likewise, he should not love for his Muslim brother except what he loves for himself.

Source: Shu’ab al-Imān.

When we help our brothers and sisters in Islam, in reality we are helping ourselves. When we pray for them, the angels pray for us. Fulfilling the rights of brotherhood in Islam is a means for Allah to support us and reward us in the Hereafter. Failing our brothers and sisters in Islam results in Allah withdrawing this support.

Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said: "He who relieves the hardship of a believer in this world, Allah will relieve his hardship on the Day of Judgment. He who makes easy what is difficult, Allah will make it easy for him in the world and the Hereafter. He who conceals the faults of a Muslim, Allah will conceal his faults in the world and the Hereafter, for Allah helps the servant as long as he helps his brother".

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 2699,

Abu Darda reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said: There is no Muslim servant who supplicates for his brother behind his back except that the angel says: For you the same.

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 2732,

As brother and sisters, Abi Talib reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said: A Muslim has six rights over another Muslim regarding good conduct: to greet him with peace when he meets him, to respond to his invitation, to respond to his sneeze, to visit him when he is sick, to follow his funeral prayer when he dies, and to love for him what he loves for himself.

Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 2736

Is also among the rights of a Muslim over another Muslim are that he cover his faults, forgive his mistakes, have mercy for his errors, overlook his missteps, reject his backbiting, always give him sincere advice, preserve his good traits, guard his covenants, answer his invitations, accept his guidance, repay his gifts, show gratitude for his favors, assist him in the best manner, fulfill his needs, intercede for his problems, respond to his sneeze, refuse his misguided advice, protect him and not take him as an enemy, support him against his oppressors, restrain him from oppressing others, not surrender him, not abandon him, and to love for him what he loves for himself and to hate for him what he hates for himself.

Moreover, we need to give excuses and the benefit of the doubt to our brothers and sisters. We ought to be gentle and patient with them when they are wrong, giving them sincere good advice, interpreting their statements and actions in the best way, and overlooking their mistakes.

Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said:

Beware of suspicion, for suspicion is the most false of speech. Do not seek out faults, do not spy on each other, do not contend with each other, do not envy each other, do not hate each other, and do not turn away from each other. Rather, be servants of Allah as brothers.

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 5719,

One of the companions of the Messenger of Allah Umar ibn Al-Khattab, may Allah be pleased with him, said: "It is not lawful for a Muslim who hears a word from his brother to suspect him of evil when he can find something good about it".

Nevertheless, brotherhood in Islam must not descend into cruel tribalism in which Muslims support each other or their sect at the expense of justice. Ultimately we are to be loyal to the values of Islam over anything else. If we see one of our brothers or sisters committing injustice, then the only right action is to stop them.

Anas ibn Malik reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said:

Support your brother, whether he is an oppressor or is being oppressed.

It was said, “O Messenger of Allah, we help the one being oppressed but how do we help an oppressor?” The Prophet said:

By restraining him or preventing him from committing injustice, for that is how you support him.

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 6552,

In sum, every person we meet will fall into one or more categories of brotherhood in Islam. As Muslims, it is our duty to treat them well according to the rights for which they are entitled, whether they are coreligionists, family members, or fellow human beings.

Success comes from Allah, and Allah knows best.

Abbas Ibn Abdullah