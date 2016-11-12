Recent Opinion Polls Are Turning Out To Be False So Watch Out NPP

My strongest admonishing strategy to NPP for winning Election 2016 is not to trust in the results of any public opinion polls conducted, or yet to be conducted, and whether or not it favours NPP. Nana Akufo Addo, the Ghanaian version of the biblical Joseph, Moses or David, these three individuals who at a point in the history of the Israelites, did play decisive roles to redeem their people from subjugation under the hands of oppressive leaders and neighbours, should not go by what the opinion polls say. The NPP and their activists and sympathisers should equally not put any trust in opinion polls but hard work.

Why do I say this? It is all because of the fact that for the past few years, opinion polls indications as made public in Europe and America are turning out oppositely. When the polls indicate in advance that “Candidate A” or “Party B” is the most favourable candidate or party to win the election, the actual election results have recently been turning out to be completely different, thus, the opposite.

In the UK’s parliamentary election of year 2015, the opinion polls had the Conservatives (Tories) and the Labour party being at neck and neck with some even giving Labour the slightest lead. However, the actual election results turned out to be completely different; the Labour party nearly got completely wiped out by the Tories. The Tories were before and during the election in coalition with the Liberal Democrats. However, they emerged victorious with a 12-seat majority in parliament.

During the Thursday 23 June 2016 British referendum, popularly called Brexit, all the indications pointed to the “Remain” winning the election. However, the “Leavers”, thus, the Brexiteers, ended up winning with 52% of the votes cast to the surprise of even the Brexiteers themselves.

“Remainers” were those voting to stay in the European Union while the “Leavers” were those voting to quit the European Union.

Again, the latest and just terminated US Presidential election with Donald Trump beating Hillary Clinton to the presidency, thus, emerging as the President-elect of the US was not only unexpected but also, a complete political upset. Did the polls not show that Hillary was in the lead and was surely going to win? What then happened to give the world that shocking results?

All the above cited instances go to conclude that in these days, opinion polls are nothing to go by to determine or tell who is actually going to win an election.

There are some who may fake which way their vote will actually go hence these shocking results in the end.

Additionally, many voters are being carried away by populist ideas and hence cast their votes for candidates who whip up populist sentiments, if not that they cast their votes in protests against the mainstream parties and what they stand for.

In Ghana, it sad to acknowledge that a last minute offer of say, a GHC10 or GHC50 note to a person can influence the direction in which they cast their vote contrary to their already planned direction of voting. It is really sad to see some people behave that way to negate the essence of any hard-fought fight to liberate the people from the poverty, joblessness, intimidation etc. that they may be shackled to by the incompetence and corrupt practices of a ruling government.

I want Nana Akufo Addo/Dr Alhaji Bawumia and Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, entire NPP leadership, activists and sympathisers to understand that the election is never won despite any favourable indications from opinion polls until we have really won it by the declaration of the official results. Therefore, we need to continue with the hard fight until it is over.

Is it not said, it is not over, over until it is over?

The son of Kumawu/Asiampa will not hesitate to guide you in the right direction or deny you access to his overflowing fountain of wisdom any day any time until long after Nana Akufo Addo, NPP and the economically and financially-strapped Ghanaian masses have won Election 2016.

I am extremely grateful to the management of Ghanaweb and Modernghana for allowing me a space on their online news portal to share my views, advice and concerns with the worldwide Ghanaian compatriots. The same expression of gratitude goes to Source FM radio UK.

