The New Patriotic Party presidential candidate, Nana Akufo Addo has said that the National Democratic Congress government will soon announce a reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

According to him, the move is because the NDC is desperate to stay in power.

Nana Akufo-Addo made this claim when he spoke to students of the Sunyani Polytechnic on Friday.

“We're hearing that very soon, they are going to reduce the petroleum levy. We, in the NPP, have been calling for a reduction in the levy to bring relief to the people, but the Mahama government said no. Once again, with the elections around the corner, he is likely to reduce the prices,” he said.

Fuel prices in Ghana at the pumps recently went up by between 22 percent and 27 percent, following the passage of the Energy Sector Levy by Parliament in December 2015.

Some petroleum watchers have complained about the increases which they say should be lower since crude prices in the international market have been reducing in recent times.

Akufo-Addo noted that “with defeat staring him in the face, Mahama will do or say anything to keep him in power. After 8 years at the Presidency, he's not prepared to let go because of the benefits of the office to himself, his family and his close associates.”

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana