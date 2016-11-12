A week of Trump's victory, Nduom, others return to presidential race

This week birthed the Tuesday on which the soon to be 45th president of the United States of America was elected.

It's been days and millions of people all over the world are still struggling to come to terms with Donald J Trump's stunning victory!

We began this week with last minute rallies by candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

MONDAY

Here in Ghana, the whole country was eagerly awaiting a Supreme Court verdict on a case brought before it by the Electoral Commission (EC) against the High Court's decision in the Progressive People's Party's case.

The apex court ordered the EC to allow all disqualified aspirants the chance to correct mistakes on their nomination forms and the nomination period was extended by 24 hours.

The disqualified candidates welcomed the second chance and hailed the ruling. But by Monday evening, joy turned to shock when the EC revealed there were more mistakes to correct than they had previously known.

From one error, PPP's jumped to 105 , All People's Congress (APC) had jumped from 2 to 95 and People's National Convention (PNC) had to deal with some 300 new errors.

TUESDAY

Americans began nationwide elections to choose between the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump after one of the most rancorous election campaigns the country has seen. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump crisscrossed America in a hectic last-minute push for votes.

WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday, the world woke up to shocking results that Donald Trump will become the 45th US president after a stunning victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

It was also D-Day for the disqualified candidates as they endured an anxious wait to find out if they will make it on the list.

The EC finally announced the inclusion of presidential candidates of the PPP, National Democratic Party (NDP) and PNC.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and Dr Edward Mahama will now contest the December 7 election together with four other candidates whose forms were passed by the Commission in October.

On the same day, veteran Coach Emmanuel Kwesi Afranie was confirmed dead after an ambulance transporting him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi was involved in a fatal car crash.

Still on Wednesday, the Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) visited and appealed to former President Jerry John Rawlings to stop Togolese from voting in the upcoming elections.

By evening it emerged that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition NPP had picked the third and fifth spots respectively on the presidential ballot for the upcoming presidential elections.

THURSDAY

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Manhattan on Wednesday night and converged on Trump Tower in Midtown to protest the election of Donald Trump as president.

The flagbearer of the United Progressive Party (UPP) who withdrew from the 2016 presidential elections, declared his support for flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Accra Regional Police Command also announced it was investigating assault allegations against the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio and Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye .

The Public Relations Officer of the Police, Afia Tenge said the Minister will be questioned over the allegations.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

FRIDAY

Disqualified flagbearer of the APC, Hassan Ayariga announced that he will not seek an injunction on the December elections but will contest the EC's decision to disqualify him.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com