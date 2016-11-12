Be innovative against challenges - youth urged

Accra, Nov. 12, GNA - Mr Fitzerald Odonkor, the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Bank has urged the youth to be innovative to turn their challenges into profitable ventures.

He said they should not wait till the opportunity knocked at their door, but should always be proactive.

Mr Odonkor gave the advice when the Youth Ministry of Harvest Chapel International, organised this year's Youth Empowerment Summit programme at the church's premises at South Tesano in Accra.

It was on the theme: 'Mind Works,' and it was the fourth in the series which was intended to empower the youth economically and spiritually to guide them to make sound career decisions whilst equipping them with basic economic skills.

He said: 'You should always scan the environment to identify the potential opportunity around you and be focus in pursuit of your career.'

Mr Odonkor advised the youth not to be swayed by the blowing socio-economic and political wind in order not to harm their cherished dreams and vision.

'Your gift would take you to the top but it is your character, which would keep you there.'

Mr Randy O. Bediako, the Chief Executive Officer of Kharis Group who spoke on branding and grooming said the greatest enemy of success was not the devil but ignorance.

He said hard work and prayer was critical ingredients to success, adding that; 'nobody has broken bones or die as a result of hard work' and urged the youth to shun laziness.

Mr Bediako said most young peoples' doors were closed because of the way they dress or carry themselves and therefore asked them to place value on their grooming and dress manner.

Ms Dzigbordi Dosoo, the Chief Executive Officer of Allure Africa Group advised the youth to identify with the five 'i's' - identity, inspiration, intellect, interest and implementation when pursuing their dreams.

'Firstly identify yourselves to know who you are, what you want and why you want it,' She said, adding that inspiration comes from God.

She advised the youth to find their interest and attach their intelligence to it and make God be at the centre of all they do as they implement their dream plan and action.

