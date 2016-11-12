Metro Security takes measures after gunshots

Accra, Nov. 12, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Security Committee (METSEC), has put up stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of the firing of gunshots at Odododiodioo in Accra.

METSEC has therefore directed the immediate suspension of all political activities in the 13 constituencies in the Accra Metropolis.

There were gunshots by unidentified persons after a rally by the New Patriotic Party at the Odododiodioo Constituency on Tuesday and two people who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The directives were given at an emergency security meeting by METSEC in Accra, chaired by Dr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive.

The METSEC recommended that all political parties must submit their programmes to the District Electoral Taskforce through the Metro Police Command and the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee.

In a resolution copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Sam Ayeh-Datey, the Coordinating Director of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and Secretary to METSEC said any individual or group of persons who parade themselves as members of the Taskforce would be arrested.

The METSEC had also directed the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee to be actively involved in the education, sensitisation and engagement of party activities to ensure peace.

'The Metro Police Commander will enforce all the laws on electoral offences to the letter to ensure peace, protection of lives and property,' the resolution said.

It warned against any act that would likely generate tension and advised party supporters to desist from any anything that would disturb public peace.

The METSEC expressed gratitude to the doctors at Korle-Bu for the saving the lives of those who received the gunshot wounds and those suffered cutlass wounds at Bukom, a suburb of Accra.

GNA