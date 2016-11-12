Anas urges media to play watch dog role

By Portia Kuder, GNA

Miotso (GAR), Nov. 12, GNA - Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an ace investigative journalist, has called on the media to play its role as the fourth estate of the realm, by acting as a watch dog to the other arms of government.

'We should not just say we are the fourth realm without putting our role into practice,' he said at the fifth lecture series of Central University, Miotso campus. It was on the theme: 'Communication for Development.'

Speaking on the topic: 'Putting the pieces together: The aftermath of the Judiciary Expose,' Mr Anas said: 'As the fourth estate of the land we make our country great when we all put our hands on deck.

'However, after the judiciary scandal there have been about 72 law suits against me, which has challenged me for greater things to happen and the impact of my work is what matters.

He added that, the way forward 'lies on us because at least we know that judges are great people but we also know that they can be questioned when they go wrong'.

'Ten years from today if the judiciary gets back to the position it was, all of us must be blamed. If we all keep a constant eye we all will have a problem free or minimised corrupt judiciary, Mr Anas said.

The Chairman for the occasion, Professor Kwesi Yankah, Vice-Chancellor, of the University said Mr Anas was a distinguished career journalist extraordinaire.

He said it was that reason that he was invited as well as his global agenda of upholding faith, Integrity and excellence.

