Let's not joke with peace- Col Bosrotsi

Ho, Nov. 12, GNA - Colonel Richard Bosrotsi, (Rtd), Chairman of the Volta Region Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG) has asked Ghanaians to value the relative peace in the country and not joke with it.

He asked the citizenry to remain calm in all circumstances to preserve the peace of the country.

Col Bosrotsi was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the 71st Remembrance Day Anniversary Parade at the Ho Jubilee Park.

'I have witnessed wars and what I can say is that war is not pleasant. Women and children suffer most. We don't want that. We want peace,' he said.

Col Bosrotsi said indications were that tension was building up in the country ahead of the December 7 polls and charged the media to be circumspect and ensure event free polls.

The parade was made up of 250 men and eight officers drawn from six contingents from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, The Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, Fire and Rescue Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Prison Service.

A call to remembrance was observed followed by the sounding of the siren after, which two minutes of silence followed in memory of the fallen service men.

Mr Francis Komla Ganyaglo, Deputy Regional Minister laid a wreath on behalf of the President and the People of the Republic of Ghana and Lt Col Selorm Kwame Amengor, Commanding Officer, 66 Artillery Regiment also laid one on behalf of the Regional Security Services.

Wreaths were also laid on behalf of the chiefs and people of the Region and old servicemen.

