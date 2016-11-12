IHRMP records robust growth under four thematic areas

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Nov. 12, GNA - The Institute of Human Resources and Management Practitioners (IHRMP) in 2015 to November 11, 2016 recorded robust growth under their four thematic areas.

Mr John Wilson, the President of the Association speaking at the 2016 Annual General Meeting of IHRMP, said: 'We continued with the growth plan under the four thematic areas; expansion, visibility, capability and culture and made some good strides but not as stretching as we would have wished in the following areas expansion, visibility, HR Bill, media engagement, newsletter, collaboration E-learning for professional certification programmers among others.

'With our membership drive, we increased our associate membership from 290 to 383 while our full membership increased from 779 to 875, showing an increase of 32 per cent and 12.3 per cent,' he said.

Mr Wilson said the number of certified Human Resource (HR) practitioners also increased from 28 to 35 adding: 'The affiliate membership category that was ratified at the 2014 AGM also increased from 36 to 50 members and corporate membership also increased from eight to ten,' he said.

He therefore pledged of continued efforts that would bring up the Association's membership in terms of numbers and quality.

On IHRMP's financial report, the President of the Association noted that, the total income increased from GHâ‚µ 795, 332 in 2014 to GHâ‚µ 929, 943.09 in 2015.

'A net increase of GHâ‚µ 134, 611.09, (17 per cent) was achieved with total expenditure of the institute for the same period also increased by GHâ‚µ 114, 557.99 (16 per cent) to GHâ‚µ 822, 955.35 in 2015 as compared to GHâ‚µ 708, 397.36 in 2014,' he said.

Presenting his third report at the AGM, Mr Wilson indicated that the institute recorded a net surplus of GHâ‚µ 106, 987.74 in 2015 as compared to 2014 net surplus of GHâ‚µ 86, 935.14 saying: 'This represents an increment of 23 per cent in net surplus,' he said.

Mr Wilson said notwithstanding these achievements, the institute would pursue its growth agenda aggressively and tap into opportunities in the regions for increased membership and patronage of their programmes.

'In the coming year, we shall strengthen the secretariat to enable us undertake research activities in the HR field,' he said.

He therefore urged members to remain steadfast in their determination that would help make IHRMP the professional HR body of choice.

Speaking on the Topic: 'Data Analytics- the New Frontier for HR in Ghana,' Mr Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee, the Group Chief Executive Officer of CDH Limited, called on HR mangers in the country to be their organisations leaders through the implementation of a focused and scientific strategy, saying: 'That should be your role and goal.'

He challenged HR managers to be proficient in workforce analytics and provide actionable talent data as well as other research to devise strategies that would meet their organisations larger business goals.

'They must be able to use data to help the organisation cut cost and become more efficient in how it uses the workforce.

'HR mangers can no longer be aloof and must work with other managers in the business to solve business problems through the provision of innovative solutions that can be incorporated into strategy of the organisation,' he said.

He urged new HR managers to have business acumen and must be well-versed in the core business strategy, including operational metrics adding: 'You need to make sure you have opinions about business and that you can back it up with data,' he said.

GNA