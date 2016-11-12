Politicians who arm members are irresponsible - Arms Commission boss

The Executive Director of the Small Arms Commission has described as irresponsible politicians who arm their members to kill during elections.

Jones Applerh in an interview with Joy News, said the introduction of guns in politics is a dangerous phenomenon that must not be condoned.

His comments follow recent gun violence in the Odododiodoo constituency in the Greater Accra region.

Two supporters of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) were shot at close range from the back, the regional minister, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo claimed on Joy News.

In its bid to control arm possession by individuals ahead of the elections, the government declared a 32 - day amnesty to help retrieve all unlicensed guns in the country.

The intervention started from August 22 and ended on September 23 but Mr. Applerh believes there will be the devil to pay if the date is not extended.

He said the commission is currently doing community engagement to educate the public on the need to register arms in their possession.

