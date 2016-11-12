NPP unhappy with media blackout in Eastern Region

Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has bought prime time on some major radio stations and is preventing the opposition party from contributing to political discussions on those stations.

Citing radio stations in the Eastern Region, Freddy Blay, said the air time for political discussions on Eastern, Emak and Obuoba FM have been bought by the governing NDC so NPP communicators are not given the opportunity to contribute.

According to Mr Blay, he is not against selling of air time to any individual or groups but it is unacceptable to sell air time on political talk show programmes for only one party to peddle propaganda and half truth against the opposition.

He claimed that the regular hosts of the political talk shows on these radio stations have been asked to step aside for figures like Bobie Ansah, Salifu Maase, Alister Nelson among others to host the programmes.

These hosts, he claims, discuss political issues with members of the NDC only.

The former Deputy Speaker of Parliament said, the initiative of the NDC to buy air time on these stations and prevent the NPP from contributing to political discussions on these stations is against the canons of good journalistic practice.

He believes this is a strategy to misinform residents of the Eastern Region ahead of the December 7 election.

Mr. Blay is calling on managers of these stations to rescind their decision and give the NPP an equal opportunity to contribute to the political discourse.

The acting National NPP Chairman made the disclosure at a Press Conference in Koforidua after he had a meeting with the constituency and regional officers of the party.

He also expressed concern about the continuous attacks on members of the NPP across the country and indicated that the NPP will petition the IGP on the matter.

He believes the NDC has realised that the NPP is winning this year's election and has decided to adopt exclusionary tactics.

