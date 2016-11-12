The Chief of Staff, Julius Kwesi Debrah has urged supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the number three position the President occupies on the ballot paper is a clear indication of the hand of God on President Mahama and the NDC’s victory.

The Chief of Staff, joined thousands of party supporters to a 10km health walk through the Principal streets of Koforidua, penetrating New Juaben and Asokore as part of his 5-day tour of the area.

The walk brought together the regional, constituency and branch and ward executives including thousands of supporters of the NDC painting the whole town with the NDC colours of green, white , black and red.

The enthusiastic supporters danced, clapped, sang and exhumed confidence of realising the agenda 50-50 target during the polls.

Addressing the ecstatic crowd after the walk, Mr. Julius Debrah, the number 3 position is divine from above the reason must should start exchanging pleasantries with the 3 fingers at all times.

“That is our greeting signal, I am very confident of a comprehensive victory for a President who has the people at heart, President John Dramani Mahama.

The chief of staff criss crossed the nooks and cranies of the Eastern region campaigning for the re election of the President and the NDC at the Dec 7 polls.

He also used the occasion to introduce the parliamentary candidates in the constituencies he visited. Where there were post primaries disagreements, he brokered peace, and unity prevailed.

The Regional Minister, Mavis Ama Frimpong, urged the crowd to go out in their numbers to vote for President Mahama.

He assured them that the security agencies would be in control to ensure an incident free elections, thus they should spread the message for people to come out and vote on the election day.

The National Women organizer of the NDC Hajia Zeynab called encouraged the crowd to intensify the house to house campaign.

She expressed optimism of a one touch victory for President John Mahama.

On his part, the regional chairman Tawiah Boateng said the developmental projects across the region is an indication that it can secure more than the agenda 50-50 target.

He admonished party faithfuls to work hard for victory for the President and the NDC.

The Eastern region is the fourth region the Chief of Staff has visited with his campaign after Upper West, Brong Ahafo and Volta regions.

Those among his entourage are: Local government expert Professor Ato Ahwoi, a member of the campaign team , madam Faustina Nelson, Deputy Minister of Communications, Ato Sarpong, Presidential staffers, Emelia Arthur and Mawusi Dzirasa.

Depety General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, Communications Officer, Solomon Nkansah, and Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer, Edudzi Tamekloe.

–

By: Richard Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana