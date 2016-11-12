Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 12 November 2016 13:36 CET

I won't be surprised if Trump is impeached – Kweku Baako

By MyJoyOnline

Senior journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says he shares the view that United States President-elect, Donald Trump could be impeached.

Speaking on Joy FM/MultiTV news analysis programme Newsflie, he said Mr. Trump’s win at last Tuesday’s polls was the last thing he expected and was shocked and devastated by the news.

The businessman caused millions worldwide to jump out of their skin when he emerged victorious in the fierce race between him and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton snatched defeat from the jaws of victory after Mr. Trump won in battleground states of Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Tuesday night in America.

Donald Trump pictured above
For millions of Americans, the reality of the country under a Trump administration should never come to pass.

They have since the night filled streets in some cities in the States with "Not My President', 'Love. Trumps hate' placards and chants.

Picture: Picture: (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TEMPLATE OUT) Some protestors pictured above

But a prediction by one of the few professional prognosticators of a Donald Trump win could give them hope.

Prof. Allan Lichtman in September told the Huffington Post that if elected, Trump would eventually be impeached by a Republican Congress that would prefer a President Mike Pence— someone whom establishment Republicans know and trust.

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper thinks the professor's prediction could manifest "unless the system tames him [Trump] but prior to the election I did not think he showed the requisite temperament to be president of the United State in the modern setting."

Mr Baako expressed his disapproval for the protests that have hit the United States after the election.

"I think that...they ought to accept the verdict and live with it for the next four years...for all you know President Trump may do things that could cause some little problems for him and if you want him out, you go through the due process...a possible impeachment otherwise you live with it till the four years come," he indicated.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

